Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LUV. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.98 and a beta of 1.31. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,772 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,413 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

