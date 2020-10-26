SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

SP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $18.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). SP Plus had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that SP Plus will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $60,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 817.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 388,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 346,251 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 6,956.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 302,899 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,016,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 126,720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth about $2,120,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 79.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 164,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 73,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

