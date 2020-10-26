SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 342,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,794,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

