Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Spectris from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

SEPJF stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

