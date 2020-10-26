Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ (SPPI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 247.83% from the company’s current price.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SPPI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,710.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 91,996 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,231,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 231,840 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 30,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,252,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 410,364 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.