Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ (SPPI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 247.83% from the company’s current price.
SPPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.
SPPI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,710.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 91,996 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,231,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 231,840 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 30,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,252,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 410,364 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
