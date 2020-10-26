Sphere (SPHR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $106.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Sphere has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a total market cap of $950,545.02 and approximately $106.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,073.92 or 0.99935402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00039664 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001215 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00126548 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00026104 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

