Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Holdings Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 378,205 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.39% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $47,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 55,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.12. 121,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $92.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.24.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

