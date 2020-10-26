Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPLK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $214.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Splunk has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $213,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,008,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 181.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 100.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 310.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

