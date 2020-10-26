St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 1,544 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.5% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.22. 1,299,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,459,383. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

