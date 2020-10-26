St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 247 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,434 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $887,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,363 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Express by 73.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 35,051 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $4.06 on Monday, reaching $96.92. 136,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average is $96.58. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

