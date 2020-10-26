St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 586 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.4% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,215,514. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 281,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,286,742. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

