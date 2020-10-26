St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Accenture by 20.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 66,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 16.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock traded down $9.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.52. 42,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,624. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.74. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $247.82. The stock has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,426. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.