St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter worth about $314,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 55.9% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded down $4.19 on Monday, hitting $167.95. The stock had a trading volume of 81,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,479. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.46. The stock has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe's Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.13.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

