St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.97. The stock had a trading volume of 70,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,066. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.05. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

