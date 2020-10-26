St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,099 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 88.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $507,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.54.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269,175. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

