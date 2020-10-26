St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

UNH stock traded down $8.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.36. The stock had a trading volume of 37,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,473. The firm has a market cap of $314.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $335.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

