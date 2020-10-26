St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in MetLife by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,126,000 after buying an additional 110,024 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 48,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 148,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, September 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

