St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 73.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average is $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

