St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $990,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after buying an additional 8,837,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $218,618,000 after buying an additional 2,549,974 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in CVS Health by 513.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,052,000 after buying an additional 1,623,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,312,247,000 after buying an additional 1,281,119 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.97. 115,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,597,636. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.