St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 1,093 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.76.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,933,998. The firm has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

