St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 1,141 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,926,989,000 after purchasing an additional 705,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Oracle by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Oracle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,454,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $577,844,000 after purchasing an additional 378,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.60. 631,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,358,596. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

