St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 2,817 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,178,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000,000 after purchasing an additional 204,765 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,693,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,309,000 after buying an additional 387,871 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 463,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,271,000 after acquiring an additional 103,435 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,924,000 after acquiring an additional 66,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.70. 275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,016. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.56. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

