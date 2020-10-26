St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 69,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,737. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

