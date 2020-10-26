St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,121,000 after purchasing an additional 473,166 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,449,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,812,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,326,000 after acquiring an additional 89,238 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,446,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,653,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,155. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.14.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.93.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

