St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 130 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 859,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,973,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON traded down $5.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.74. 45,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

