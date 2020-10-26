St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 503 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,159,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,245,000 after buying an additional 1,459,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,794 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,753,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,645,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,959,000 after purchasing an additional 173,168 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,369,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,610,000 after buying an additional 90,324 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,395,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,458 shares of company stock worth $4,038,441. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 180,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833,700. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $37.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.