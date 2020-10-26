St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 60 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,908 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $6.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $340.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,236. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

