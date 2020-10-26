St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 70 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.6% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Aperimus Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% during the second quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,301,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $79,500,000. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 17,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $248,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock traded down $9.03 on Monday, hitting $358.46. The company had a trading volume of 41,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,855. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.82. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.