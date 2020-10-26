Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Stock Position Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Stantec were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

STN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Shares of STN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,509. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $686.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

