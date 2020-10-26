Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,760,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,023 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.32% of Starwood Property Trust worth $56,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,422,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,418,000 after buying an additional 242,707 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 24,062.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,576,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,355,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,065 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,067,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.54. 27,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,433. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

