Steem Dollars Trading Down 1.2% This Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and $22,365.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00007470 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13,182.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.63 or 0.02015033 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000673 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00601154 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,790,512 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

