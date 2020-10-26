Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STRL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sterling Construction presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 213,627 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Sterling Construction by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 165,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Construction by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 139,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

