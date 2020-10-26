Steven Madden (SHOO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Steven Madden to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Steven Madden stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOO. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

