Steven Madden (SHOO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Steven Madden to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Steven Madden stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.
