Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Global Payments Call Options (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 12,661 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 720% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,544 call options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.85.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.41. 16,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.85. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,436,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

