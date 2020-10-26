Straumann’s (SDMHF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Straumann from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Straumann has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $385.00 on Friday. Straumann has a 52 week low of $144.79 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.57.

