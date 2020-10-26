Summit Materials (SUM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SUM opened at $19.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.49. Summit Materials has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $25.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

In other news, CEO Anne P. Noonan acquired 66,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $1,005,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

