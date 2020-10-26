Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

NYSE:SMLP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $92.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.74 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 67.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 25.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 136,631 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

