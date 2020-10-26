Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Sunesis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $1.31. 5,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,011. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $26.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Equities analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.