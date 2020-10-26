SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SWIRE PAC LTD/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS SWRAY opened at $4.83 on Friday. SWIRE PAC LTD/S has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

