Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Target by 745.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target stock opened at $160.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $167.42. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

