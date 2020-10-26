Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:TGB opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

