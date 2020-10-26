TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF opened at $29.62 on Friday. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 8.67%. Analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

