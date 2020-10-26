TD Securities Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$73.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$63.00 target price on Rogers Communications and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$57.92 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$46.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.61.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

