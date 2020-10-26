TD Securities Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $86.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded CSX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.48.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.41. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 55.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

