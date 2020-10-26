TD Securities Raises Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$7.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:CJR.B opened at C$3.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.92. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$1.78 and a twelve month high of C$6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is -7.99%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

