Teck Resources (TECK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TECK opened at $13.85 on Monday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

