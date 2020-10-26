Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ERIC. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Charter Equity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 137.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 108.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the second quarter worth $100,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

