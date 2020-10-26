Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ERIC has been the topic of several other reports. Danske upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 137.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.52.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.
