Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ERIC has been the topic of several other reports. Danske upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 137.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 213,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 396,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 298,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

