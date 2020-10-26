Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s (ERIC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ERIC. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Charter Equity reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Danske raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

ERIC opened at $12.36 on Thursday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 137.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

