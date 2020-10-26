Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s (ERIC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Danske upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

ERIC opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 137.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.44. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 108.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the second quarter valued at $105,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the second quarter valued at $116,000. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

